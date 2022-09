Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have taken it on the chin this year as investors dumped high-growth companies with equally high valuations. This phenomenon was further compounded by rising interest rates, 40-year-high inflation, and ongoing economic uncertainty. These factors have pushed the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory, with the widely followed index down roughly 23% from last year's November high.As much as investors dislike the unending volatility and paper losses such markets bring, the tech sell-off has created some compelling opportunities for investors. Perhaps one of the best examples of that is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company, which supplies graphics processing units (GPUs) used in gaming, cloud computing, data centers, and more, has seen its stock crash more than 61% as of this writing, despite its history of resilient growth.Can Nvidia overcome the headwinds that have dogged its stock so far this year? Let's look at the big picture for clues.Continue reading