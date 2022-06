Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 62% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a lousy year to own tech stocks -- no doubt about it. Since the start of this year, the Nasdaq composite index has shed more than 30% of its value, meaning the Nasdaq is now in an undeniable bear market. (Technically speaking, you really only need a 20% decline to qualify as a bear market.) And it gets worse.The Nasdaq may be down 30%, but individual Nasdaq stocks have fallen much, much more. Case in point: E-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) -- that's the one that lets you "e-sign" your contracts and mortgage paperwork online -- has crashed 62% since the year began. If tech stocks are in a bear market, DocuSign is in a double-bear market.Continue reading