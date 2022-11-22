|
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. This has been further exacerbated by 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and questions about how long the downturn will persist. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.As painful as this period is, this dark cloud has a silver lining: Even as paper losses mount, the ongoing sell-off has resulted in some remarkable opportunities for investors. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The company, which boasts the world's most widely used streaming platform, has seen its stock price decline 77%, despite a strong history of growth and an industry-leading position.Can Roku overcome the gale-force economic headwinds that have buffeted its stock in 2022? Let's take a step back and look at the big picture.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
