Tech Sell-Off: 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The semiconductor sector has benefited from a major demand surge thanks to the continued digitization of everyday life. The pandemic undoubtedly accelerated that trend with remote work driving sales for consumer electronics, and data centers growing hungrier for processing power as more companies shift operations online.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is a best-in-class producer of advanced computer chips for a diverse range of purposes, and it has a star-studded list of customers filled with household names. AMD stock has declined by 44% over the last six months amid the broader tech sell-off, and the first-quarter 2022 earnings report it just released offers more reasons to own it for the ultra-long term. Continue reading