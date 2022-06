Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A number of popular tech companies plan to split their stocks this year, and that news has investors fired up. While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. And with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 25% off its high, it's easy to see why investors are excited.However, stock splits and other short-term tailwinds should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Solid prospects for long-term growth are a much better reason to buy. Fortunately, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) checks both boxes. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.Here's what you should know.Continue reading