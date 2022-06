Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon's stock split has officially taken effect, but there's still time to grab shares in another trillion-dollar giant before it conducts one of its own. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has officially scheduled July 15 as the day it shrinks its stock price using a 20-for-1 split.On that date, the number of Alphabet shares in circulation will increase by 20 times, which in turn will bring down the price per share. If the split occurred today, for example, Alphabet's current stock price of $2,342 would fall to just $117.10. It's important to note, however, that stock splits don't actually change the intrinsic value of the business -- the move is purely cosmetic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading