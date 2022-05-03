|
03.05.2022 13:20:00
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. With the Nasdaq-100 Technology index in bear-market territory and a year-to-date loss hovering around 25.8%, those small wins can be valuable.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15. That means its current stock price of around $2,290 would be reduced to $114.50, theoretically making it more affordable for smaller retail investors to buy. But stock split or not, here's why Alphabet is worth buying while it's down amid the broader tech sell-off.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
