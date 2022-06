Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has plans for a 20-for-1 stock split on July 15. While stock splits don't affect the intrinsic value of a company in any way, they do create the perception for some retail investors that the stock is now more affordable and perhaps now within their price range to invest in. It also makes the stock a viable option for those investors who don't have brokers offering fractional shares.Separate from the stock split news, Alphabet has been caught up in the broader market sell-off in 2022. The tech giant's stock price is down about 28% from highs hit in November. The combination of the stock split (which creates a short-term bump in investor interest) and the price dip (which is likely to be temporary) is creating a great opportunity for long-term investors to get in on this tech growth stock at a reasonable price. Five years from now, I suspect many an investor will either be thanking themselves or kicking themselves, depending on if they purchased Alphabet stock or passed up the chance.Continue reading