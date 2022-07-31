|
31.07.2022 14:05:00
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Despite staging a small bounce over the last couple of months, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is still down 24% in 2022. That places it firmly in bear market territory, and while these conditions are difficult for investors to navigate, it has created some enticing opportunities.Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) just delivered its second-quarter earnings results on July 26. It missed Wall Street's expectations for the most part, but there were some bright spots, which garnered a positive response from investors who in turn sent the stock 7% higher on the next trading day. Alphabet is fresh off its 20-for-1 stock split earlier in July, which made it a more affordable proposition for smaller investors. And on the back of its earnings report, now might be a great time to build a position. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
