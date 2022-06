Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock That's Defying the Downturn and Looks Set to Explode

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have been hammered brutally on the market, but contract electronics manufacturer Jabil (NYSE: JBL) has held its ground so far thanks to the strength of its business and its attractive valuation.While the tech-laden Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has lost 16.4% of its value in the past three months, Jabil stock has remained relatively flat (down 2%). What's more, shares of the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier have been in recovery mode of late despite the absence of any company-specific information.With Jabil set to release its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, June 16, it won't be surprising to see this tech stock get a nice shot in the arm. Let's take a peek at what Jabil's quarterly numbers could look like and see why the stock can go on a bull run.