Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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27.11.2026 13:17:02
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Unstoppable Stock-Split Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple in the $3 Trillion Club
The U.S. is home to four publicly listed companies worth $3 trillion or more: Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple. Those companies have created so much long-term value that if they didn't occasionally execute stock splits, their respective share prices would be in the thousands of dollars.
A high stock price can make it difficult for retail investors to buy into a given company, unless they have access to a broker that offers fractional shares. A stock split increases the number of shares in circulation, reducing the price per share by a proportionate amount. It's entirely cosmetic, so it doesn't change the value of the underlying company, but it makes the stock far more accessible for small investors.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) recently announced a 2-for-1 split, which it will achieve by introducing a new class of shares. An investor who currently owns one Meta Class A share worth $600 will soon own two shares: one Class A share (with voting rights) and one Class C share (with no voting rights), each worth $300. The split is expected to take effect sometime in January, although the official date is yet to be confirmed.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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27.11.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
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27.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
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27.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
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27.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|250,35
|0,36%
|Apple Inc.
|328,15
|1,11%
|Microsoft Corp.
|453,30
|0,71%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|137,16
|-0,74%
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