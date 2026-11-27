The U.S. is home to four publicly listed companies worth $3 trillion or more: Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple. Those companies have created so much long-term value that if they didn't occasionally execute stock splits, their respective share prices would be in the thousands of dollars.

A high stock price can make it difficult for retail investors to buy into a given company, unless they have access to a broker that offers fractional shares. A stock split increases the number of shares in circulation, reducing the price per share by a proportionate amount. It's entirely cosmetic, so it doesn't change the value of the underlying company, but it makes the stock far more accessible for small investors.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) recently announced a 2-for-1 split, which it will achieve by introducing a new class of shares. An investor who currently owns one Meta Class A share worth $600 will soon own two shares: one Class A share (with voting rights) and one Class C share (with no voting rights), each worth $300. The split is expected to take effect sometime in January, although the official date is yet to be confirmed.

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