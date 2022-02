Tech Sell-Off: 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 234% to 284% Upside, Says Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings seasons tend to throw up the occasional surprise, but the current one has been particularly action packed. Many high-growth technology stocks have suffered steep declines since November 2021, and they're accelerating as those companies report their results, even in cases where those results have beaten expectations.For investors, it's always important to adopt a long-term outlook -- but that's especially true during periods of market volatility -- because history suggests it's the best way to generate positive returns.With the stock of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) down 78% and 76% from their all-time highs, respectively, now might be the time to build positions for the years to come, particularly given Wall Street's lofty price targets. Continue reading