Tech Sell-Off: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Set the Market on Fire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The sell-off in technology stocks this year has led to a sharp pullback in the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index, which has lost nearly 25% of its value so far in 2022.From rising interest rates to surging inflation to chances of a recession, there are several reasons why high-growth tech stocks have lost their wheels this year. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two such high-flying stocks that are having a terrible 2022, even though they have been registering solid growth quarter after quarter.The robust demand for Nvidia's graphics cards in PCs (personal computers), data centers, and workstations, and the application of Himax's chips in multiple end markets including smartphones, automotive, tablets, and televisions, have ensured eye-popping growth for these two chipmakers. More importantly, both companies seem set for robust long-term growth given the catalysts they are sitting on .Continue reading