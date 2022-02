Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has already been a rough year for the stock market. Impending interest-rate hikes in the U.S. coupled with geopolitical tensions have motivated investors to exit growth stocks in droves. Many tech giants that face company-specific headwinds have fallen even harder than the broader market.But amid all this volatility, investors can find beaten-down stocks that have the potential to rebound and deliver market-shattering returns in the long run. Let's look at two such stocks that are close to their 52-week lows: PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG).Continue reading