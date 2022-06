Tech Sell-Off: 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down almost 25% from its peak, as macroeconomic uncertainty has caused investors to reevaluate their exposure to risky assets. Not surprisingly, many individual growth stocks have fallen much further. For instance, Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down about 77% and 73%, respectively.However, the primary headwinds behind that price action are high inflation and rising interest rates, and those are temporary situations. More importantly, every past market downturn has been a buying opportunity, and there is no reason to believe this one is any different. With that in mind, Global-e and Etsy look like smart long-term investments.Here's why.Continue reading