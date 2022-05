Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Begging to Be Bought Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While it might not seem like it, now is the best time to be buying high-quality companies. Some stocks that have been hammered are still executing on a fundamental level, which could allow their stock prices to shoot higher once the overwhelming fear of investing has dissipated. Both MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are continuing to execute, and their futures look bright, despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Investors are scared about owning stocks right now, which could create a great buying opportunity for these two companies. Image source: Getty Images.The Latin American e-commerce and payments giant has been crushed recently, falling nearly 64% off its all-time highs set in early 2021. This has brought its valuation down to just 4.5 times sales, the company's lowest valuation since 2009. However, the company's fundamental performance is looking stronger than ever. In Q1 2022 -- which it reported on May 5, 2022 -- the company's total revenue soared 67% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis to $2.2 billion. The company also saw increasing adoption from Latin American citizens: The company's unique active users jumped 16% year over year to 81 million.Continue reading