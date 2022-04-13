Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors have faced significant headwinds through the first quarter of 2022. Only two of the 11 S&P 500 market sectors -- energy and utilities -- have generated positive returns, while the information technology sector has plunged nearly 15%. Collectively, the S&P 500 is about 8% off its high.That's the short-term situation for the S&P 500. Over the longer term (30 years or so), the market has generated an annualized return of 8.2%, and that's despite weathering several downturns. What savvy, long-term investors have come to learn is that broad-based market sell-offs often present a great opportunity to put money into the market to generate outsized gains.For instance, digital transformation should make Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) unstoppable in the years ahead, and both stocks look like smart investments. Here's why.Continue reading