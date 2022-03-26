|
26.03.2022 13:35:00
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq Composite is down about 12% from its high, putting the tech-heavy index in correction territory. And many individual stocks have been beaten down much further, as high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical conflict have spooked investors. For instance, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have fallen 46% and 40%, respectively, from their highs.Those losses sting in the short term, but the ongoing sell-off also creates an opportunity for long-term investors. Cloudflare and MercadoLibre compete in quickly growing markets and both have carved out a strong competitive position. For that reason, now looks like a good time to buy a few shares of these two high-flying tech stocks.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!