16.02.2022 14:33:00
Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now
The Nasdaq 100 market index, which features many of the largest technology companies in the world, is currently down 13% for the year. It's only February, so the magnitude of that decline has some investors concerned, especially since many individual tech stocks have been plunged into bear market territory, losing 20% (or more) of their value. But history highlights the benefits of taking a long-term approach for the best investment results. After all, over the last 10 years, the Nasdaq 100 has returned 4,515%. In other words, a $10,000 investment in February 2012 would be worth $451,500 today. For that reason, the recent decline might be an opportunity to buy these three stocks at a discount, with a focus on holding for the next decade (or longer).Continue reading
