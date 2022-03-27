|
27.03.2022 13:45:00
Tech Sell-Off: 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Tech investors have been on a roller-coaster ride lately, and it hasn't been fun. Many tech stocks are down over 50% from their highs just a few months ago. Seeing red on the portfolio scorecard is never a great feeling, but savvy investors know that when these pullbacks happen, it's a great opportunity to add businesses with a solid track record and a large runway of growth ahead.We asked three longtime investors to pick one company that they'd buy now with the intent to never sell. They came up with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!