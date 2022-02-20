|
20.02.2022 13:15:00
Tech Sell-Off: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now
While different areas of the technology sector have seen valuations wax and wane at different times, tech stocks have generally been under intense pressure lately. The good news is that some companies that are on track to be hugely influential over the next decade are now trading at huge discounts.Here's why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) as top stocks to buy amid the big tech sell-off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!