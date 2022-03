Tech Sell-Off: My 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the consumer price index rose 7.9% in February, marking the fastest growth in inflation since 1982. Of course, rising prices tend to curtail consumer spending, creating a difficult business environment. And that concern has sparked a significant downturn in the broader market. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has plunged 13% from its high, putting the index in correction territory.Of course, many individual stocks have fallen much further. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are down 68% and 40%, respectively, despite the fact that both companies have consistently delivered strong financial results. But there is a silver lining: The ongoing broad-based sell-off creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors.Here's why you should consider adding Upstart and MercadoLibre to your portfolio.Continue reading