Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

Weak demand after two years of solid growth is taking a toll on personal computer (PC) sales in 2022, and market research firm IDC's latest report suggests that the situation won't get better anytime soon.IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.The sharp drop in PC shipments doesn't bode well for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). These chipmakers are reeling under the impact of already weak PC shipments that have led to a drop in the demand for their processors. IDC's report indicates that things could be about to get worse for these semiconductor giants and their stock prices could drop further.Continue reading