Tech Sell-Off May Lead To Extended Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Friday, extending the pullback seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 1.2 percent.

Continued weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 2.7 percent plunge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Intel (INTC) may help lead the tech sector lower after the chipmaker reported better than expected third quarter earnings but provided disappointing fourth quarter guidance. Shares of Intel are plummeting by more than 25 percent in pre-market trading.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) are also seeing substantial pre-market weakness, with the online retail giant plunging by nearly 8 percent.

The slump by Amazon comes after the company reported third quarter earnings and revenues that missed analyst estimates as well as negative free cash flow.

"The message from investors is becoming clearer: strong AI demand is no longer enough on its own," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Companies need to demonstrate that substantial capital expenditure is translating into sustainable revenue growth, margins and free cash flow."

She added, "This could remain a significant headwind for the Nasdaq, particularly given the concentration of market gains in a handful of technology companies."

Negative sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a significant rebound by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures jumping by more than 2 percent.

Supply concerns due to the conflict in the Middle East are driving crude oil prices higher after a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked with two explosive devices attached to its hull by a small boat. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Additionally, according to reports by the Wall Stret Journal and Axios, a senior commander has briefed President Donald Trump on potential military options for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

On the other hand, energy stocks are likely to benefit from the jump in crude oil prices, with Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) seeing notable pre-market strength after reporting skyrocketing third quarter profits.

After trending higher over the past few sessions, the major U.S. stock indexes moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly steep drop on the day.

The Nasdaq tumbled 365.13 points or 1.4 percent to 26,184.72, giving back ground after surging by 2.3 percent over the three previous sessions. The S&P 500 also dipped 23.59 points or 0.3 percent to 7,720.39, while the Dow fell 132.54 points or 0.3 percent to 52,342.56.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day. The German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.79 to $103.79 a barrel after sliding $0.78 to $102 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $20.20 to $4,031.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $56.80 to $3,974.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.20 yen versus the 157.69 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is unchanged compared to yesterday's $1.1178.