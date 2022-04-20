Tech Shares Expected To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 400 points or 2.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just shy of the 17,000-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism for earnings. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and now tech shares are expected to lead the Asian markets higher.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement, technology and financial shares.

For the day, the index gained 94.53 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 16,993.40 after trading between 16,926.34 and 17,106.26.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and E Sun Financial both eased 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial dropped 0.95 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.70 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.54 percent, First Financial dipped 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company improved 0.71 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.97 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.49 percent, Largan Precision increased 0.61 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.03 percent, MediaTek added 0.60 percent, Formosa Plastic rallied 0.96 percent, Nan Ya Plastics perked 0.23 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.86 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.32 percent and Delta Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending sharply higher.

The Dow surged 499.51 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 34,911.20, while the NASDAQ soared 287.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.52 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street reflected largely upbeat earnings news from companies like Hasbro (HAS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite earnings that beat estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction saw modest growth in March, while building permits also unexpectedly bounced higher.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide March numbers for export orders later today; in February, export orders jumped 21.1 percent on year.