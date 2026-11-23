(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen over the past several sessions, stocks surged during trading on Monday. The major averages have all shown substantial moves back to the upside, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading the charge.

The major averages opened sharply higher and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in seven months.

Nvidia (NVDA) helped lead the way back to the upside, with the AI giant skyrocketing after ending last Friday's trading at its lowest closing level in over a year.

The spike by Nvidia came after the company announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Semiconductor stocks subsequently showed a substantial move back to the upside, while considerable strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks.

Gold, networking and airline stocks also saw significant strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 5.1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi plunged by 3.3 percent.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside as Germany's DAX jumped 2.15 percent, London's FTSE climbed 1.30 percent, the CAC 40 in France improved 1.48 percent and the SMI in Switzerland rose 1.12 percent.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after skyrocketing in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, was up by 3.2 basis points at 4.944 percent.