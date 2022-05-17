Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after snapping the eight-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 140 points or 5.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,600-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with support from energy stocks likely limited by weakness from technology companies. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks, oil and chemical companies and automobile producers, while the financials offered support.

For the day, the index shed 7.66 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 2,596.58 after trading between 2,593.61 and 2,629.20. Volume was 767.29 million shares worth 8.38 trillion won. There were 542 gainers and 315 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.12 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.69 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.20 percent, Samsung Electronics dipped 0.30 percent, Samsung SDI fell 0.34 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.78 percent, Naver slumped 0.36 percent, LG Chem lost 0.59 percent, S-Oil dropped 0.90 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.73 percent, POSCO perked 0.18 percent, SK Telecom plunged 3.11 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 1.34 percent, Kia Motors declined 1.27 percent and KEPCO, Lotte Chemical and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened lower on Monday but saw time on both sides of the unchanged line, eventually ending mixed.

The Dow rose 26.76 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 32,223.42, while the NASDAQ plummeted 142.21 points or 1.20 percent to end at 11,662.79 and the S&P 500 sank 15.88 points or 0.39 percent to close at 4,008.01.

Disappointing economic data from the U.S., Europe and China weighed on sentiment, prompting investors to largely stay cautious.

A downward revision in EU growth forecast by the European Commission, as did data showing German wholesale price inflation hitting a record high.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May.

Crude oil futures shrugged off early weakness and settled sharply higher on Monday, buoyed by rising gasoline prices after a drop in stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.71 or 3.4 percent at $114.20 a barrel.