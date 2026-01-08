Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, accelerating more than 325 points or 7.4 percent in that span. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 4,550-point plateau although it's overdue for consolidation.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity ahead of key U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and roughly flat and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Thursday, capped by profit taking among the financial, technology and industrial sectors.

For the day, the index perked 1.31 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 4,552.37 after trading between 4,527.50 and 4,622.32. Volume was 429.55 million shares worth 26.76 trillion won. There were 728 decliners and 175 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.90 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.96 percent, Hana Financial contracted 1.71 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.56 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.18 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.11 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.89 percent, Naver shed 0.59 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.47 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 1.85 percent, SK Innovation added 0.59 percent, POSCO Holdings plunged 2.44 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.56 percent, KEPCO sank 0.91 percent, Hyundai Mobis fell 0.38 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 2.85 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 3.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday and spent much of the day on opposite sides of the line and ending the same way.

The Dow climbed 270.03 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 49,266.11, while the NASDAQ sank 104.26 points or 0.44 percent to end at 23,480.02 and the S&P 500 perked 0.51 points or 0.01 percent to close at 6,921.44.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its January 27-28 meeting but is seen as likely to cut rates by at least another quarter point in the coming months.

Ahead of the monthly jobs report, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up slightly less than expected last week.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday as data showed a decline in the U.S. crude inventories, offsetting global oversupply concerns and supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.70 or 3.04 percent at $57.69 per barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide November numbers for current account later this morning; in October, the current account surplus was $6.81 billion.