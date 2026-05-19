Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 850 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 40,900-point plateau and it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing pessimism over the conflict in the Middle East and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and plastics companies.

For the day, the index stumbled 280.54 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 40,891.82 after trading between 40,170.17 and 41,095.82.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.41 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.38 percent, CTBC Financial eased 0.16 percent, First Financial tumbled 1.88 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 0.94 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.74 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.10 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.91 percent, Largan Precision plunged 4.50 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.54 percent, MediaTek soared 4.29 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.65 percent, Novatek Microelectronics jumped 1.93 percent, Formosa Plastics added 0.44 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slumped 1.29 percent and Asia Cement and Hon Hai Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly turned tail, finally ending mixed.

The Dow gained 159.95 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 49,686.12, while the NASDAQ slumped 134.41 points or 0.51 percent to end at 26,090.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.45 points or 0.07 percent to close at 7,403.05.

The U.S.-Iran war has effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, leading to a spike in crude oil prices and concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Treasury yields soared last Friday amid speculation that the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move could be an increase rather than a cut.

The price of crude oil and treasury yields moved to the upside over the course of the day, adding to the negative sentiment on Wall Street.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday as the U.S. takes time to respond to Iran's new peace proposal. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was last up $3.27 or 3.10 percent at $108.69 per barrel.