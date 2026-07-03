Tech Shares May Weigh On Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 2,450 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 46,750-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with weakness from the technology shares likely to cap any upside. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as losses from the financial shares and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the plastics companies.

For the day, the index dropped 274.83 points or 0.58 percent after trading between 45,981.89 and 46,910.31.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.58 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.33 percent, CTBC Financial dropped 0.99 percent, First Financial tanked 3.31 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 2.45 percent, E Sun Financial collected 2.43 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company contracted 1.60 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation slumped 2.07 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 3.63 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.81 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.74 percent, MediaTek rose 0.23 percent, Delta Electronics skidded 1.01 percent, Novatek Microelectronics added 0.56 percent, Formosa Plastics skyrocketed 9.94 percent, Nan Ya Plastics soared 7.65 percent and Asia Cement rallied 3.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but slumped after the release of U.S. jobless data; the markers eventually recovered to finish mixed.

The Dow jumped 594.83 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 52,900.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 207.36 points or 0.80 percent to end at 25,832.67 and the S&P 500 perked 0.01 point or 0.00 percent to close at 7,483.24.

The markets opened slightly higher on Thursday but were clearly waiting on the jobs data. Stocks sank after the Labor Department said employment in the U.S. increased much less than expected in June.

Sentiment eventually turned higher again as the lower-than-expected payrolls data caused markets to tone down fears of an immediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

In other U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department reported a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in May, thanks to a sharp pullback in new orders for durable goods. Also, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower last week.

Crude oil prices inched higher on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran expressed contradictory remarks over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $0.05 or 0.07 percent at $68.63 per barrel.