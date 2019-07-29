Tech Shares To Provide A Lift For Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 150 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,890-point plateau although it figures to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on strong earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the red, while the cement companies offered support.

For the day, the index lost 49.42 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 10,891.98 after trading between 10,879.24 and 10,907.44.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.48 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.91 percent, First Financial slid 0.22 percent, Taishin Financial sank 0.68 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.58 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.25 percent, Largan Precision retreated 2.52 percent, AsusTek Computer dropped 1.14 percent, Catcher Technology climbed1.30 percent, MediaTek added 0.16 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.36 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.79 percent and Formosa Plastic was down 0.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, rebounding from weakness a day earlier as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 51.45 points or 0.19 percent to end at 27,192.45, the NASDAQ gained 91.67 points or 1.11 percent to 8,330.21 and the S&P rose 22.19 points or 0.74 percent to 3,025.86. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P perked 0.7 percent.

The rally by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was due to a spike by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after the tech giant reported Q2 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Twitter (TWTR) and McDonald's (MCD) also fueled the rally after posting solid earnings data, while Amazon (AMZN) weighed after missing expectations.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded estimates.

Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses as traders weighed demand and supply prospects for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $56.20 a barrel.