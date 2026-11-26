Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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26.11.2026 23:00:02
Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?
Tech stocks have been hit hard this month as investors worry about the enormous amount of money being spent on artificial intelligence (AI), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been no exception. Shares are down about 13% from their all-time highs.
But I think Microsoft is being unfairly punished here. While many big tech companies are free cash flow negative due to heavy AI spending, Microsoft has affirmed it will remain in the black at least through fiscal 2027.
That's a big deal. And I think it's one reason why the tech sell-off in November presents an attractive buying opportunity for Microsoft before the end of 2026.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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18:01
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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25.11.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
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24.11.26
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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24.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|29 020,00
|-0,48%
|Microsoft Corp.
|449,05
|-0,23%