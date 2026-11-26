Tech stocks have been hit hard this month as investors worry about the enormous amount of money being spent on artificial intelligence (AI), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been no exception. Shares are down about 13% from their all-time highs.

But I think Microsoft is being unfairly punished here. While many big tech companies are free cash flow negative due to heavy AI spending, Microsoft has affirmed it will remain in the black at least through fiscal 2027.

That's a big deal. And I think it's one reason why the tech sell-off in November presents an attractive buying opportunity for Microsoft before the end of 2026.

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