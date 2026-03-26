Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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26.03.2026 22:15:00
Tech Stocks Have Lost Over $1 Trillion in Value This Year. Is It Time to Panic -- or Buy?
Wall Street has a very short memory. That's both good and bad, since remembering the emotional and financial pain of deep bear markets would likely keep most people from ever investing again. But forgetting history means you are doomed to repeat it. With technology stocks losing so much value so far in 2026, a little historical review can help you decide if it's time to jump into tech stocks or not.More than 25 years ago, a revolutionary technology was set to change the world: the internet. That sounds silly today, given how ubiquitous the internet is now. However, if you are old enough, you remember a time when finding information meant a trip to the library and opening a physical book. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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