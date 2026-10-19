Tech Stocks May Lead Early Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to regain ground after moving sharply lower during last Friday's session.

Technology stocks may help lead an early rebound on Wall Street, as reflected by the 1.3 percent jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Bargain hunting is likely to contribute to early strength among tech stocks after Friday's slump, which dragged the Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in a month.

Early buying interest may also be generated in reaction to a pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures giving back ground after skyrocketing over the past several sessions.

The decrease by the price of crude oil comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order waiving key provisions of new sanctions against Russia, claiming that the move is in the national interests of the U.S.

After recovering from an early slump to end Thursday's session mostly higher, stocks showed a significant move back to the downside during trading on Friday. Technology stocks led the way lower, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in a month.

The Nasdaq ended the day off its lows of the session but still plunged 572.99 points or 2.1 percent to 26,140.03. The S&P 500 also slumped 84.62 points or 1.1 percent to 7,659.44, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, falling 175.28 points or 0.3 percent to 52,002.41.

For the week, the Nasdaq plummeted by 4.5 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled by 2 percent, but the Dow increased by 0.7 percent.

A renewed sell-off among technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq amid concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's worst performances, extending the nosedive seen over the past couple weeks, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plummeting by 5.4 percent to a two-month closing low.

Semiconductor, networking and software also saw substantial weakness, contributing to the steep drop by the Nasdaq.

Outside of the tech sector, airline stocks moved sharply lower amid an extended surge by the price of crude oil, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3.2 percent.

Brokerage and biotechnology stocks also saw notable weakness, while energy stocks moved significantly higher along with the price of crude oil.

U.S. crude oil futures spiked back above $100 a barrel for the first time in a month as Iran has re-escalated its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the purported "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine has seemingly unraveled.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Federal Reserve showed industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of September.

The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.7 percent in September following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.

Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.87 to $100.54 a barrel after soaring $3.44 to $101.41 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $11 to $4,181.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $1.60 to $4,182.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.38 yen versus the 157.99 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1211 compared to last Friday's $1.1239.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with AI spending concerns and elevated oil prices keeping investors on edge. China reported better-than-expected third quarter GDP growth, helping limit regional losses to some extent.

The U.S. dollar index was little changed, while gold edged up slightly to around $4,175 an ounce after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh voiced optimism about U.S. economic resilience and the impact of AI on economic growth and productivity.

Warsh said he won't prejudge what the U.S. central bank will do about interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting, suggesting the Fed would wait until December to raise rates.

Brent crude futures traded about 3 percent lower, dropping below $107 a barrel after settling at their highest level since May 19 on Friday.

Investors took profits at higher levels after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended recently passed sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia, a move that could pave the way for higher Russian fuel exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a trilateral summit with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss a Ukraine deal amid warming ties and sanctions waivers.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,730.92 after authorities asked state funds and companies to buy shares and official data showed China's economy grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, beating market expectations of 4.4 percent growth.

Industrial production and retail sales both beat forecasts in September, but fixed asset investment remained weak, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hong Kong markets were closed for the Chung Yeung Festival. Japanese markets ended lower, extending last week's decline as technology stocks remained under pressure on concerns over the funding of AI infrastructure and the release of a new model from Chinese developer DeepSeek.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 64,916.70, while the broader Topix Index finished marginally lower at 4,067.48. Tokyo Electron fell 2.6 percent and SoftBank Group lost 2 percent.

Seoul stocks rallied as gains in battery and auto shares offset credit concerns surrounding CoreWeave. The Kospi Index fell more than 3 percent before rebounding to close 1.8 percent higher at 5,768.01. Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis surged 4-5 percent.

Australian markets eked out modest gains, led by banks and energy stocks. Mining stocks also ended on a firm note as iron ore futures inched above $US91 a ton after the release of Chinese GDP data.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,845.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.4 percent higher at 8,975.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index slid 0.7 percent to 13,652.07, extending losses from the previous session and reaching its lowest level since September 16.

Europe

European stocks have moved sharply lower on Monday, with banks under selling pressure amid concerns about high energy prices and France's political stability.

"Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all fell anger and shame," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in years.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.2 percent.

Banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale have shown notable moves to the downside.

Britain's Serica Energy has slumped after it reported a delay in production at its Triton floating vessel due to extended maintenance.

Volex, a manufacturer of power and data transmission products, has also tumbled. After reporting a 21 percent increase in first-half organic revenue, the company said it expects annual operating profit to reach the upper end of market forecasts.

U.S. Economic News

The National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of October at 10 am ET. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 31 in October after falling to 32 in September.