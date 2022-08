Tech Stocks Surging: 5 Stocks Sending the Nasdaq Higher on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Boy, the good volatility sure is nice. The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is up 329 points, or 2.7%, as of 2:34 p.m. ET on Aug. 3, 2022. Some of the biggest Nasdaq gainers include Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), both up after reporting earnings, and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), ahead of earnings.Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) are on the rise, as well, after a competitor was acquired at a nice premium. Shares of social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are up 5%, finally starting to reverse some of the losses of the past year following its relatively solid earnings results a few days ago. Both biotech-giant Moderna and payments-king PayPal reported second-quarter results before trading today. Moderna investors loved the 7% revenue growth and were happy with the $5.24 earnings per share that smoked expectations. In short, shareholders (and buyers) continue to have high expectations for the company.