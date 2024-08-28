Tech Stocks Under Pressure Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a notable slump, although the Dow has managed to buck the downtrend.

Currently, the Nasdaq is just off its worst levels of the day, down 187.39 points or 1.1 percent at 17,567.43. The S&P 500 is also down 21.21 points or 0.4 percent at 5,604.59, but the Dow is up 59.84 points or 0.2 percent at 41,310.34.

The steep drop by the Nasdaq reflects weakness in the tech sector ahead of the release of quarterly results from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of today's trading.

Shares of Nvidia are currently tumbling by 3.2 percent, more than offsetting the 1.5 percent jump seen during Tuesday's session.

Computer hardware stocks are turning in some of the tech sector's worst performances, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 3.3 percent.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) has led the computer hardware sector lower, with the server maker plunging by 25.9 percent after saying it would delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30.

Substantial weakness is also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Gold stocks are also seeing significant weakness amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index tumbling by 2.5 percent.

Oil service, steel and software stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, while banking and utilities stocks are seeing some strength on the day.

The weakness on Wall Street also comes as traders look ahead to Friday's release of the Commerce Department report on personal income and spending in the month of July, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

Economists currently expect the annual rate of consumer price growth to inch up to 2.6 percent in July from 2.5 percent in June, while the annual rate of core consumer price is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.

While the data is not likely to affect optimism the Fed will lower rates next month, it could impact expectations for how quickly the central bank cuts rates.

During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the "time has come for policy to adjust" but noted the "timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly higher on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction after moving modestly lower over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 3.829 percent.