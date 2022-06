Tech Turbulence: 1 Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a bumpy year for the stock market, and there isn't an end in sight just yet. The technology-focused Nasdaq -100 index is trading deep in bear market territory with a loss of over 30% year to date, and many individual tech stocks have fared much worse, some down as much as 70% in 2022.But there are some companies having a slightly better year than the broad market, because their businesses are less exposed to the effects of higher interest rates and slower economic growth. Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is one of them, down a less unnerving 24%. It's a global leader in digital language education, and its growth phase might be just getting started. Here's why it's a solid bet amid turbulent market conditions.Continue reading