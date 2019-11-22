TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019 comes to a successful conclusion

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019 successfully came to a close in Shenzhen. The two-day summit attracted more than 300 startups, 200 investors, and 10,000 entrepreneurs, media outlets, students, large enterprises, and governments from more than 160 countries and regions around the world. Yahoo Hong Kongand Sina were among the 200 top domestic and foreign media outlets that participated in and reported on the TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019.

TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019 invited nearly 100 industry leaders from leading companies such as Huawei, Airbus, QQ Music, Ping An Technologies, HSBC, Insta360, and Lime to discuss 55 in-depth topics, such as how would technology change the online music industry, the innovation of mobile phones in the 5G era, the innovation of smart mobility, cloud gaming, through the Main Stage and six side stages Emerge Side Stage: New Media Marketing Side Stage, Technology and Sports Side Stage, Emerging Markets: Investment Opportunities, Companies Going Abroad Side Stage and Nanshan Intellectual Property Development Forum.

On TechCrunch Shenzhen 2019, Changhua Zheng, the Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Innovation Bureau of Shenzhen Nanshan District; Chen Hu, General Manager of QQ Music; Gang He (Kevin Ho), the president of Huawei's handsets product line; and other top industry entrepreneurs and government innovation leaders were invited to participate in the Main Stage.

About 300 startups from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Israel attended Startup Alley. The startups brought the latest high-quality innovation in fields such as intelligent hardware, healthcare, incubators, enterprise services, 5G applications, internet, and intellectual property.

Even on the second day, VC Meetup continued to boom with enthusiasm and vigor. Nearly 100 well-known investment institutions considered the market attraction, product differentiation, management ability, risk management ability, and potential of over 400 participating startups.

With the support of TechCrunch, Hardware Battlefield brought together startups from all over the world that competed to show their innovative hardware products to investors, media outlets (including TechCrunch USA), entrepreneurs, and industry experts. Ten excellent teams from around the world competed fiercely in the hardware arena, and in the end, Team OKRA from Australia won the championship and took home the $25,000prize.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techcrunch-shenzhen-2019-comes-to-a-successful-conclusion-300963526.html

SOURCE TechCrunch