Techline Sports Lighting and GeoSport Lighting Systems partner to provide unparalleled technology, experience, and customer service for the LED Sports Lighting Industry

AUSTIN, Texas and ST. GABRIEL, La., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHLINE SPORTS LIGHTING and GEOSPORT LIGHTING SYSTEMS announced today a partnership of two of the largest LED sports lighting companies in the industry. The alliance brings over 40 years combined experience to the rapidly changing LED sports lighting market. This strategic partnership offers customers the most innovative LED technology.

Techline Sports Lighting, based in Austin, Texas has provided turnkey sports lighting solutions to thousands of ball fields across the globe. From youth fields to NFL stadiums, high school, private, municipal or NCAA facilities, Techline has provided a one stop source for all sports lighting needs.

"For more than two decades, our team has been part of successful projects, applying our innovative and unique approach," said owner and founder, Rodney Hawthorne. "We really wanted to take our company to the next level. Partnering with GeoSport Lighting allows us to quickly and effectively introduce advancements in technology while continuing to provide the best customer service in the industry."

GeoSport Lighting Systems, based in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, and founded by Charles Dawson, has been a strong player in the Southeast sports lighting region and has extensive design and installation experience with a multitude of NCAA, municipal, high school and private partners.

"We have competed against Techline for a number of years and have always been impressed with the professionalism and courtesy they show their customers and fellow members of the sports lighting community," Dawson said. "We could not imagine a better, more experienced partner than Techline. Their expertise in providing and installing high performance lighting systems is unmatched."

Techline Sports Lighting and GeoSport Lighting systems will continue to invest in innovative research and cutting edge product development with the goal of offering the most reliable, economical LED Sports Lighting solutions in the industry.

GeoSport Lighting Systems Techline Sports Lighting www.geosurfaces.com www.sportlighting.com 877-730-4762 800-500-3161 info@geosportlighting.com info@sportlighting.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techline-sports-lighting-and-geosport-lighting-systems-partner-to-provide-unparalleled-technology-experience-and-customer-service-for-the-led-sports-lighting-industry-300892900.html

SOURCE GeoSport Lighting Systems; Techline Sports Lighting