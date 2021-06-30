Techman Robot to Provide Free AI Courses in Southeast Asia

TAIPEI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To tackle the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing industry really has to step up and transform by adopting more standardized, automated and intelligent solutions. Artificial intelligence, AI is undoubtedly the key technology here. That is why the SEA (Southeast Asia) Taiwan AI College is turning the AI manufacturing experiences from leading ICT companies, Techman Robot, into free-of-charge online courses. It will not only train important AI talents in the academia and industry in Southeast Asia, but also help with the digital transformation needs of Taiwanese companies there.

Kick Off the AI Course with the World's Second Largest Collaborative Robot Company: Experience the Use of AI and Robots

AI-enabled collaborative robots play an important role in making AI solutions more widespread in the world. Techman Robot, which is going to start its classes in July,not only is the second largest collaborative robot brand in the world, but also blazes a trail in combining AI vision with built-in machine vision in manufacturing.

TM AI + is the industry's first integration of traditional machine and advanced AI vision in a single robotic system. Without the need of additional controllers, time and money required in past integration have been considerably reduced. The built-in machine vision of Robots integrates with light, industrial cameras and sensing elements to capture images. The deep learning technology of AI is also combined in order to accurately sense the shape, type and color of an object as a means to further enhance the inspection efficiency and difficulty in automated production, improving the quality inspection and accuracy in different industries.

In its 11-hour free English online course, Techman Robot will lead the students to explore the basic functions and applications of AI, and help them get to know the two major functions of AI: classification and detection. The course is nothing short of plenty of hands-on practices. Students will be instructed to gather their own samples through the Techman Robot's TM AI+ platform and create an AI training project, and use it to execute an AI prediction at the end of the lectures.

Dual Certification to Take Your Career to the Next Level

Join Us Whether You're from Industry or Schools

Participants who finish up at least 80% of the classes will be awarded the certificate of the SEA Taiwan AI College's very first eleven-hour course. Those who complete the course and pass the Techman Robot's AI training exercise will have another TM AI+ certificate, and be given the priority of getting an internship or job offer at Techman Robot's Taiwan headquarters. They also have a chance to be the top candidates of becoming one of Techman Robot's overseas distributors.

All the SEA Taiwan AI College online courses are open to whoever's interested for free. You are not required to have professional background knowledge of mathematics or algorithms to join the course. Enrollment is limited, so apply right now.Please find the link here: https://staic.tca.org.tw/

