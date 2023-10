Technical error at DVLA adds £7.50 and weeks’ delay for driving licence renewal

Drivers have to use more costly post office or postal options because of online identity verification problemMotorists who try to renew their driving licences using recently issued passports face being forced to go to a post office and pay fees that are 54% higher than the online price. It is because of a glitch on the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) website, and those with passports issued since 2016 are affected.The DVLA charges £14 for online renewals by UK passport holders who use the document to verify their identity. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel