Technical mattress brand launches New airweave Mattress

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- airweave, the top-selling brand of premium mattresses, toppers, and pillows from Japan, has launched the New airweave Mattress. Since its founding in 2004, with its mission to "provide quality sleep for all," airweave has been developing new innovative bedding items through various sleep studies to revolutionize the way we sleep. airweave's signature support and breathability are scientifically proven to provide a deeper, more restorative sleep compared to traditional foam mattresses.

Bucking the trend of many competitors using cheap layers of mass-produced materials, the New airweave Mattress has a low profile design – consisting of 6.0 inches of brand's proprietary airfiber® block, a plush pillow top layer, and removable outer cover. Just two inches of airfiber®— a highly resilient interwoven resin fiber block – can improve back support and breathability, supporting the brand's core message that it's not what you feel when you get into bed, it's how you feel when you wake up.

The New airweave Mattress will also be a modular three-piece design — a key design update which is now a part of airwave's DNA. The mattress will also be softer, an improvement by the product development team to making the new airfiber® block less dense yet still just as durable.

Continuing the brand's mission for sustainability, the New airweave mattress will be lighter in weight and thinner in size, making it even easier to ship and carry. The polyethylene resin used to create the airfiber® blocks can also be turned back into raw polyethylene and recycled into plastic items after its use.

Carry and clean with ease thanks to the even more lightweight and modular design. A great feature for frequent movers and a nod to the traditional Japanese futon, which is designed to be easily stored when not in use. Longer Lasting & Sustainable: Enjoy airweave for a lifetime by easily

replacing parts rather than having to buy (or throw out) your entire

Mattress. A win for the customer's wallet and the environment.

Enjoy airweave for a lifetime by easily replacing parts rather than having to buy (or throw out) your entire Mattress. A win for the customer's wallet and the environment. A Better Mattress In A Box: Unlike typical boxed beds, the New airweave

Mattress cannot be compressed due to the properties of the airfiber®

material. By dividing them into three sections, airweave developed a bed

that ships quickly and ensures simple assembly within minutes.



The New airweave Mattress will start from $1,400 and comes in a range of sizes from Twin to California King. Customers can purchase airweave online at airweave.com or at select boutiques. All U.S. orders come with free shipping and a 100 Night Trial. Customers are eligible for a full refund in the form of the original payment within 100 days from when the item was delivered, and you have tried the product for a minimum of 30 days.

About airweave

airweave was born from a desire to do things differently when, Founder & CEO, Motokuni Takaoka took over his uncle's fishing line company. A graduate of the Stanford School of Engineering, Takaoka experimented with different applications of the resin fiber used to create fishing line and discovered that the material was perfectly suited for a newer and better purpose: to revolutionize the way we sleep. Since the first mattress topper shipped in 2007, airweave has expanded to a range of lifestyle, travel, and technology sleep products in Japan, and has been adopted by elite athletes and organizations worldwide to help them perform at the highest level.

For additional information, please visit www.airweave.com.

