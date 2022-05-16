Technical partnership between Peugeot Sport and Marelli aimed at the 9X8 Hypercar hybrid powertrain system

DETROIT, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peugeot Sport has signed a multi-year partnership with Marelli, a leading global automotive supplier with a long-standing and extensive expertise in the field of motorsports and high-performance technologies. This crucial technological partnership is based on the development of the most efficient electric solution to match the extreme performance requirements of the hybrid powertrain system of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar, that will compete from 2022 in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Specifically, Marelli is providing the engineering and the supply of bespoke, high-performance electric motor and Silicon Carbide-based inverter, which are part of the front axle electric traction system. The focus of the development is to maximize the efficiency and the reliability of the system, while adapting the motor and inverter technology to make effective use of the weight and volume allocated by the team.

Marelli contribution is based on well-established know-how in the design, manufacture and deployment of high-performance hybrid and full electric systems and its knowledge in the field of Energy Recovery Systems and Full Electric Traction Systems, resulting from experiences and applications in the most important motorsport world championships, with a flow-down also to the road production technical environment, enabling passenger vehicle electrification.

The partnership marks a new chapter in the long history of collaborations between Marelli and Peugeot, both in motorsports and road production fields, including the supply of electronics and telemetry for the glorious Peugeot 905 and Peugeot 908 in endurance competitions. This new joint technological adventure aims again to bring on the evolution of powertrain and mobility towards smart electrification solutions.

Based on the partnership, Marelli will also get the exclusive status of "Peugeot Sport Official Partner", which, on top of the technology partnership, also foresees collaboration and mutual benefits in sponsorship, branding and marketing fields. Recalling again the tradition of Peugeot 905, that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race and the World Sportscar Championship in the '90s, Marelli will be proudly present again with its logo on the livery of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar. The logo will also be featured on the drivers' race overalls, on the teamwear, on official partner areas and other communication tools.

"We are delighted to welcome Marelli onboard the Peugeot 9X8 project." Declare Olivier Janssonie. "We have been collaborating together with Marelli for many years and our teams share the same passion and dedication to excellence. This project is a fantastic opportunity to combine our skills and to design, test and race together on the track a new innovative and performant electrical motor that will drive the 9X8 to success".

"We are excited for this new collaboration with Peugeot Sport" said Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport. "We already have a long and glorious tradition of collaboration with them in the history of endurance racing, and we both share a great heritage and technical tradition in motorsport competitions. Once more we put all our competences together to push the performance of such a unique and extreme car to the limit in a sustainable way, with the adoption of the most advanced Marelli electric powertrain technology."

About Peugeot

PEUGEOT is an inventive and global top-of-the-range generalist brand. Its values are Excellence, Allure and Emotion. Present in more than 130 countries, PEUGEOT sold more than 1,200,000 vehicles worldwide in 2021. After celebrating its 211th anniversary, PEUGEOT is ushering in its new identity with a coat of arms that emphasises its personality and timelessness.With an 80% electrified passenger car range and a 100% electrified commercial vehicle range, the PEUGEOT Brand is continuing its energy transition. From 2022, the Brand will compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with its 9X8 hybrid Hypercar.

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 54,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion EUR) in 2021.

