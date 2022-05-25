Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering Awarded Pre-FID Contract, Form Joint Venture for Project Design and Delivery for Texas LNG in the USA

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and Samsung Engineering have been awarded a Pre-FID (Final Investment Decision) Engineering contract for the Texas LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, USA. Through a joint venture with Samsung Engineering, Technip Energies has been appointed lead project contractor charged with project design and delivery. The proposed 4.0 Mtpa(1) LNG export facility site is strategically located on the Port of Brownsville's deep-water ship channel in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas LNG project will utilize Technip Energies’ SnapLNG™ solution, which combines a compact modular design concept for mid-scale trains with standardized components and technology. Developed in collaboration with Air Products, the system benefits from speed to market, with greater certainty around both costs and schedule, and best available process technology, refrigerant compression and digitalization. As a result, this solution offers lower emissions and is particularly suited for low-to-zero carbon footprint LNG and phased developments.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas and Low-Carbon Energies, Technip Energies, stated, "We are pleased to have been selected by Texas LNG to lead the FEED (front-end engineering design) and project delivery and to integrate our modular SnapLNG™ solution, which is well-suited for the North America market. LNG is more critical than ever in the current global energy context and we are committed to bring our long-standing leadership in LNG to address today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. Our SnapLNG™ solution illustrates how Technip Energies can address these challenges by bringing to market a low-carbon, modularized and methane-free solution with a compressed time.”

Texas LNG, a Glenfarne Group Company, has full authorization from FERC and the Department of Energy and will export to global LNG markets.

(1) Million tons per annum

To know more about LNG: Technip Energies is a global leader in LNG plant design and construction. To learn more about our LNG capabilities, please go to https://www.technipenergies.com/markets/liquefied-natural-gas.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Samsung Engineering

At Samsung Engineering, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society and people. Samsung Engineering as one of the world’s leading EPC&PM companies, has served clients in a variety of industries such as oil-refining, gas-processing, petrochemicals, infra-structure & environmental sector and bio-industry. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility-studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. Samsung Engineering has completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise. For more information, please visit: www.samsungengineering.com.

