Technip Energies Announces End of Share Buy-Back Program

Technip Energies N.V. (PARIS: TE) (the "Company”) announces the completion of its share buy-back program, which launch was announced in a press release dated February 29, 2024.

Between March 5, 2024 and September 27, 2024, the Company acquired 4,580,640 of its own shares (representing 2.52% of the share capital), at an average price per share of 22.83 euros.

As announced in the press release dated February 29, 2024, the shares acquired under the share buy-back program will be used for the following purposes: 1. to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling treasury shares; 2. to meet the Company's obligations under equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions carried out under this share buy-back program are available on the Company's website: https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares .

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com .

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment