|
30.09.2024 18:15:00
Technip Energies Announces End of Share Buy-Back Program
Technip Energies N.V. (PARIS: TE) (the "Company”) announces the completion of its share buy-back program, which launch was announced in a press release dated February 29, 2024.
Between March 5, 2024 and September 27, 2024, the Company acquired 4,580,640 of its own shares (representing 2.52% of the share capital), at an average price per share of 22.83 euros.
As announced in the press release dated February 29, 2024, the shares acquired under the share buy-back program will be used for the following purposes: 1. to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling treasury shares; 2. to meet the Company's obligations under equity incentive plans.
Details of the transactions carried out under this share buy-back program are available on the Company's website: https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.
Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.
Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.
For further information: www.ten.com.
Contacts
Investors relations
Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay
Media Relations
Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Technip Energies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs
|21,62
|-1,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Sorgen drücken Marktstimmung: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher - Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.