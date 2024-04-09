|
Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for First Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) will issue its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday May 2, 2024, at 07:30 CEST. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CEST.
To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
FR: +33 170918704
UK: +44 1 212818004
US: +1 718 7058796
Conference Code: 880901
The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: T.EN Q1 2024 Webcast
To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.
Please note that the 2024 financial results calendar is available here: T.EN Events Calendar
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.
Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.
Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.
For further information: www.ten.com
Contacts
Investor Relations
Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel: +44 207 585 5051
Email: Phillip Lindsay
Media Relations
Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne
Attachment
