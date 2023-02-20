Technip Energies Bags Contract From Arcadia To Produce EFuels

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies N.V. (THNPF, THNPY), a French engineering and technology firm, said on Monday that it has bagged a Front-End Engineering and Design or FEED contract from Arcadia eFuels for a commercial eFuels facility to produce aviation fuels in Vordingborg, Denmark.

"Pre-FEED and early works recently concluded, and parties aim to support plant startup in 2026," Technip said in a statement. Arcadia eFuels will use renewable electricity, water, and biogenic carbon dioxide to produce eFuels to use it in traditional engines.

The FEED covers the engineering of the first eFuels plant that will produce around 80,000 MTPA of eJet Fuel or eKerosene and eNaphtha.

It also covers the engineering of a 250 MW electrolyzer plant to produce green hydrogen.

Technip further stated that the plant will be designed with a flexible product slate to allow for eDiesel production. These fuels allow airlines to cut their carbon emissions proportionally to reduce the dependence on carbon fuels.