16.09.2022 07:15:12
Technip Energies Gets Contract For YURI Green Hydrogen Project In Australia
(RTTNews) - Technip Energies said it has received an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning contract from Yuri Operations Pty Ltd to develop Project Yuri Phase 0 project which is a green hydrogen plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Project Yuri which is being developed in partnership with Yara Clean Ammonia and ENGIE includes a 10MW electrolysis plant and an 18 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) farm with its 8 MW Battery Energy System (BESS) providing the necessary energy for the electrolysis. It will produce up to 640 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum for use in the existing Yara Pilbara Ammonia Plant to produce green ammonia.
Technip Energies is responsible for the overall project management and the electrolysis plant engineering, procurement, commissioning and start up. Monford Group is responsible for the overall project construction and the PV farm engineering, procurement, commissioning and start up.
Meanwhile, Mitsui & Co. has agreed to acquire a 28 per cent stake in Yuri Operations Pty Ltd.
