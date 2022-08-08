Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 11:16:00

Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback - Week of August 1 to August 5, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of August 1 to August 5, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the
Issuer

Identify Code of the
Issuer (LEI Code)

Day of the
transaction

Identity Code
of the
Security

Total Daily
Volume (in
number of
shares)

Daily weighted
average
purchase prices
of the shares (in
€)

Market
Identity
Code

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-01

NL0014559478

40000

11.456811

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-02

NL0014559478

40000

11.460961

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-03

NL0014559478

40000

11.798289

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-04

NL0014559478

40000

11.880341

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-05

NL0014559478

40000

11.822596

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

200000

11.683799

 

 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

