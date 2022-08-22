Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback - Week of August 15 to August 19, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of August 15 to August 19, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the

Issuer Identify Code of the

Issuer (LEI Code) Day of the

transaction Identity

Code of the

Security Total

Daily

Volume

(in

number of

shares) Daily

weighted

average

purchase

prices of

the

shares (in

€) Market

Identity

Code Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-15 NL0014559478 20,000 12.291179 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-16 NL0014559478 20,000 12.243374 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-17 NL0014559478 20,000 12.124069 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-18 NL0014559478 20,000 12.256903 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-08-19 NL0014559478 20,000 12.099067 XPAR TOTAL 100,000 12.202918

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

